Roth Mkm Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $502.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $482.00 to $502.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $564.96 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $572.18. The company has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.