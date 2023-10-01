Contrasting Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruit and Barrett Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barrett Business Services $1.05 billion 0.58 $47.27 million $6.68 13.51

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Recruit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.9% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Recruit and Barrett Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit N/A N/A N/A Barrett Business Services 4.39% 26.72% 6.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Recruit and Barrett Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 1 1 1 0 2.00 Barrett Business Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barrett Business Services has a consensus target price of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Barrett Business Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Recruit.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Recruit on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

