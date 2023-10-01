Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 226,338 shares of company stock worth $4,840,326 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

