TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $112.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,498,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.