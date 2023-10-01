NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.37%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

