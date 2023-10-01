Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

