Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

Get Progyny alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $249,704.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $249,704.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,858,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,995,982 shares of company stock valued at $122,853,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Progyny by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,174,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 139,280 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Progyny by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.