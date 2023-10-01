Head-To-Head Contrast: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) and Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PayPal and Funding Circle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PayPal alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $27.52 billion 2.33 $2.42 billion $3.58 16.33 Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Funding Circle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

68.4% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PayPal and Funding Circle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 14.27% 20.31% 5.30% Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PayPal and Funding Circle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 1 11 19 0 2.58 Funding Circle 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal currently has a consensus price target of $90.87, suggesting a potential upside of 55.43%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Funding Circle.

Summary

PayPal beats Funding Circle on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Funding Circle

(Get Free Report)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions. The company acts as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity that issues loan payment dependent debt securities to accredited investors. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.