Financial Review: Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of OneSpan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A OneSpan -16.03% -10.43% -6.54%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Technology Solutions has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpan has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Technology Solutions and OneSpan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSpan 0 1 0 0 2.00

OneSpan has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Given OneSpan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Technology Solutions and OneSpan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneSpan $219.01 million 1.96 -$14.43 million ($0.91) -11.81

Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpan.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; and authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary; and Digipass CX, a cloud-connected high-assurance identity verification and authentication devices. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

