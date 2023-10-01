Head to Head Analysis: M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) vs. Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) and Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M3 and Evolent Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get M3 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3 N/A N/A N/A $28.25 0.66 Evolent Health $1.35 billion 2.28 -$19.16 million ($0.70) -38.90

M3 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolent Health. Evolent Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M3, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.6% of M3 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Evolent Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares M3 and Evolent Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3 N/A N/A N/A Evolent Health -3.89% 8.07% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for M3 and Evolent Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evolent Health 0 1 7 0 2.88

Evolent Health has a consensus price target of $46.56, indicating a potential upside of 70.97%. Given Evolent Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolent Health is more favorable than M3.

Summary

Evolent Health beats M3 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3

(Get Free Report)

M3, Inc. provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain. The company also provides career services for doctors and pharmacists, recruitment, and posting job advertisements through m3.com CAREER. In addition, it engages in the sales activities and marketing operations for pharmaceuticals and medical devices; development, sale, and support business of electronic medical records and medical equipment for medical institutions; survey service for medical professionals; sale and marketing support businesses for pharmaceutical companies, etc. through the Internet; provision of management support and consulting services to medical institutions, and home-visit nursing services; and provision of human resources services for healthcare professionals, as well as operates clinical trial facilities. The company was formerly known as So-netM3, Inc. and changed its name to M3, Inc. in January 2010. M3, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc., a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management. It offers financial and administrative management services, such as health plan services, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients. The Clinical Solutions segment offers specialty care management services support a range of specialty care delivery stakeholders during their transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, independent of their stage of maturation and specific market dynamics in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets; physician-oriented total cost of care solutions; and holistic total cost of care improvement. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.