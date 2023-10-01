Head to Head Contrast: Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) & Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tingo Group and Campbell Soup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.44 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Campbell Soup $9.36 billion 1.31 $858.00 million $2.86 14.36

Analyst Recommendations

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tingo Group and Campbell Soup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Campbell Soup 4 9 0 0 1.69

Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $47.21, indicating a potential upside of 14.93%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 12.76% 47.85% 19.01% Campbell Soup 9.17% 25.14% 7.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

