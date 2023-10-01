Head-To-Head Comparison: Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) & Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mirage Energy and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mirage Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav 0 2 5 0 2.71

Euronav has a consensus target price of $20.42, suggesting a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Euronav’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav is more favorable than Mirage Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.21 Euronav $854.67 million N/A $203.25 million $2.91 5.65

This table compares Mirage Energy and Euronav’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mirage Energy and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A Euronav 45.95% 26.55% 14.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Euronav beats Mirage Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.