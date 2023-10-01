Truist Financial Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $61.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PB. Stephens boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.88.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.