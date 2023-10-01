Comparing Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) & Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) and Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Oil has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hammerhead Energy and Premier Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Premier Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Premier Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.67 $173.15 million N/A N/A Premier Oil $1.58 billion 1.85 $164.30 million $0.17 18.59

Hammerhead Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Premier Oil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Premier Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy N/A -8.90% -4.77% Premier Oil N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Premier Oil beats Hammerhead Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe. Premier Oil plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

