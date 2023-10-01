TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $132.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.9 %

TKO stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. TKO Group has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.

