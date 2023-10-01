Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Shares of GOLF opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $6,016,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

