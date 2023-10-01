MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 170.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 13,584 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

