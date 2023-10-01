Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Bank of America

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OXY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.