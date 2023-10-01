Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

PK stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

