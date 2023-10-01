PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE PAR opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

