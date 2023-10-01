StockNews.com Downgrades IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.64.

NYSE IQV opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.12 and a 200-day moving average of $207.62.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

