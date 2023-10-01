MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
MTUAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
