Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Flotek Industries Price Performance
NYSE:FTK opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.80.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter.
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
