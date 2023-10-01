Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

NYSE:FTK opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

About Flotek Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,107,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 898,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,706 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.