StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GBR opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

