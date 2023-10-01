General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.71.

GE opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 469.3% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

