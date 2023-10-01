FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:FE opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

