Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $58.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

