Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.47.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $248.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.40. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

