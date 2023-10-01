Crane (NYSE:CR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.40.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 97.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,474,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Crane by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

