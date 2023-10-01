Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.57.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

