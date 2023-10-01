ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Fox Advisors cut ChargePoint from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.51.

CHPT opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $513,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,565,170 shares of company stock valued at $26,853,263. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

