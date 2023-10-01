Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $25.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CADE

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,733,000 after acquiring an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 291,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.