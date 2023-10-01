Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.63 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

