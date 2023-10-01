Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $57.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $34.73 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $442,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $114,812.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,014.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $442,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,374 shares of company stock worth $17,778,968. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

