Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT at $19.18

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6,504.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

