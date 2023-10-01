Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $4.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $737.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,309.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $1,570,000. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $61,780,000. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,521,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,514,000 after buying an additional 7,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,829,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 5,182,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2,645.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 4,086,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,544,000 after buying an additional 3,496,916 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

