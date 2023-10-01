Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XPOF. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XPOF opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $97,934.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $97,934.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 254,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,722 and have sold 48,647 shares valued at $912,128. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

