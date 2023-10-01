Nutanix’s (NTNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. TheStreet raised shares of Nutanix from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Nutanix stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,789,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,789,086.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 39.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after buying an additional 2,141,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

