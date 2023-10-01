Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $700,375.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

