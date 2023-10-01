New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -56.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

