PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PACW. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a hold rating and a $8.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PACW

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $30.07.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $228.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 963,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 692,512 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 124.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 112.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 88.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 226,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.