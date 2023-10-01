Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,869,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 3,760,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,595 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,031,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,172,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

