Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IONS. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of IONS opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,322 shares of company stock worth $1,622,932. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

