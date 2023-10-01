Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.93 million, a P/E ratio of 454.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

