Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $13,395,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

