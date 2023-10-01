Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.98.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
