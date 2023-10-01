B. Riley Increases Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $15.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.