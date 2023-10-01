Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $945,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,026,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

