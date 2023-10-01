TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $97.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,389,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after buying an additional 703,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

