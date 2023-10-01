Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on RTX (NYSE:RTX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RTX. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Melius downgraded RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NYSE RTX opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. RTX has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

