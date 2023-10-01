Analysts Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target at $5.43

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get GoPro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GoPro

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.85 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoPro

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 88.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 169,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.